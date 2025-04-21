Caroleina Hassett

Caroleina comes to Utah from Springfield, Illinois where she covered a wide range of stories including major trials, controversial legislation, and community protests.

She helped cover the murder of Sonya Massey, a story that reached national headlines back in July, and also investigated how trucks carry hazardous materials across Illinois highways after a series of major accidents, including one that rocked the small town of Teutopolis.

Caroleina is originally from St. Louis and is excited to be back out west after receiving her master’s degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

She is so excited for the opportunity to tell the people of Utah’s stories!