Poll shows Lee not safe if he wins GOP nomination

SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll shows that Utah Sen. Mike Lee could face stiff competition in November's general election if he wins the Republican nomination to keep his Senate seat.

The poll from the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics puts Lee in a dead heat with independent candidate Evan McMullin, with undecided voters possibly making the difference.

Earlier this year, Democrats passed on advancing their own candidate for the race, backing McMullin instead.

The poll showed Republican candidate Ally Isom losing to McMullin if she were to face him in the general election, with a large number of voters also undecided in that match-up.

Becky Edwards is the third Republican candidate for Lee's Senate seat, and is also neck-and-neck with McMullin if they were to face each other in November, but again. a large number of voters are undecided in that scenario.

The Republican primary is June 28, but mail-in ballots have already been distributed.