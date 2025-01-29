President of Wasatch County School Board submits resignation

Tyler Bluth says he initially decided to be a Wasatch County School Board member because he wanted to fix the schoolyard baseball field for his son.

Years later, he says he has been priced out of the neighborhood he was elected to represent.

"Home prices are high. Taxes continue to be a struggle for people," Bluth said. "Things around here have just gotten nuts since COVID. Prices have skyrocketed. We’re on par with our next-door neighbor Park City. It’s hard to live and maintain a home. There’s probably no way our children can afford to live here, so it’s a challenge."

As a result, Bluth says he had to downsize.

His new residence will be one mile away but in a different precinct.

Bluth had tears in his eyes and was choked up as he addressed the resignation. Two of his fellow board members cried as they thanked him for his service.

The resignation takes effect on February 25, 2025.

There have been questions about Bluth's address for months, when he initially sold his home. FOX 13 News filed a formal records request with the district on Monday for copies of complaints related to Bluth's eligibility to serve in his current role.

The next day, Bluth made the announcement.

According to Wasatch County School District bylaws, a board member is required to "resign immediately" if their "permanent residence ceases to be within the boundaries of the District or precinct from which the member was elected."

Bluth is not resigning "immediately," but he says the above section of the bylaws does not apply because he is currently staying at his brother's house (within the boundaries of his precinct) until he finishes the move to his new address.

Superintendent Paul Sweat stated members of the public will be notified of the open seat. From there, the Wasatch County School Board will conduct public interviews in the hours prior to the February 25, 2025 board meeting. The board is expected to make a decision on Bluth's replacement later that same day.