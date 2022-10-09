Rally at Utah State Capitol for women's rights ahead of midterm elections

SALT LAKE CITY — With midterm elections just a month away, people are making their voices be heard before decisions are made at the ballot box

A few hundred people gathered at the Utah State Capitol on Saturday to voice their support of voting for candidates that support women's rights.

This was part of a nationwide effort to hold rallies around the country calling for change, particularly in light of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I’m really excited to see people come out here and support us women. We need to take charge and support each other,” said Alondra Barrera, one of the demonstrators.

Speakers at the rally talked about about the importance of a woman having the right to choose and movement on the Equal Rights Amendment.

This is in addition to support for the LGBTQ community, women of color, and the working class, all groups fighting for greater representation.

“I got the chills. I've been crying over there because it feels so good to have so many people come and support. It looks like a single cause, but it really is so much more," said Tammie Sanderson.

“It’s not just about abortion, it’s about out right to health care, it’s about our fundamental rights, it’s about what's next."

Organizers in Salt Lake City started planning Saturday's event about three weeks ago to stand in solidarity with other women's marches happening across the country on October 8.

Hannah Haynes drove in from Vernal with friends Tammie and Karlee to be part of the rally and raise awareness.

“Use your voice. You are so much more powerful than you will ever know. Show them our numbers. We can’t be passive social media activists anymore. We got to get out,” they said.

A common theme among the speakers was the need for people to build influence through social media, organizing, and voting.

“Roe v Wade being overturned really opened my eyes to why it’s very important to vote. Midterm, whenever, anytime you can put your vote on a ballet, it needs to be done and i now see the importance of that,” said Sanderson.

All three women agreed that that decision made them realize how important it is to vote.

“And if you care about anybody, any woman, any immigrant, any person of color, anybody of the LGBTQ community, you use your voice to speak for them . . . because that’s what you do,” said Karlee.

