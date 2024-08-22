Renewed energy, electric atmosphere: Utah Delegation describes Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO — Day three of the Democratic National Convention is in the books.

Wednesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, addressed the crowd at the United Center in Chicago.

Mason Hughes, the communications director for the Utah Democratic Party, told FOX 13 News on Wednesday that there is a renewed energy in the party.

This comes after President Joe Biden decided last month to not seek reelection. That paved the way for Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz to represent the party in the November Presidential Election.

"It's been thrilling, I mean, on the first night, we had Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz sitting directly behind our delegation," said Hughes.

Hughes says 34 delegates, two alternates, three standing committee members and leaders have represented the Beehive State at the DNC this week.

Hughes and others have seen plenty of speakers during the first three days of the convention. That included President Biden on Monday night and both former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday.

Ben Anderson is one of Utah's six at-large delegates at the DNC.

"There are a couple of different types of state delegates, some of them represent a certain congressional district, whereas there are six from Utah who represent the state as a whole," said Anderson.

Anderson said the atmosphere has been electric and that you can feel the passion and excitement for the Democrats across the country.

"It's been amazing with all of these people coming from across the country to, you know, join together as a party, support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," said Anderson.

While there has been plenty of energy inside the United Center, outside pro-Palestinian protests have taken place throughout the week.

"President Biden said that, you know, he should do better. I think they'll do better and he's working to deliver a cease-fire, as is his whole administration," said Hughes.

"Regardless of personal feelings and opinions on the issue, I think it is good to see people like expressing their voice participating in democracy and advocating for what they believe," Anderson added.

All eyes now turn to Vice President Harris, who will speak Thursday night.

"She's talked about some important issues that she would spearhead including building affordable housing, bringing down costs and protecting reproductive freedom. So I'm looking forward to hearing her layout," said Anderson.

As for the hope going forward, Anderson told FOX 13 News on Wednesday that he would like to see the energy they have seen this past month and at the convention continue between now and November.