Rep. Moore wins reelection; Incumbents leading in 3 other congressional district races

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Blake Moore has been reelected to office in Utah's First Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for the incumbent shortly before 9:40 p.m. He defeated Democratic challenger Rick Jones. As of the latest update, Moore had 73.9% of the vote, and Jones had 26.1.

Moore released a statement following the announcement:

"Serving Utah’s First District in Congress is a privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity to return for a second term to continue bringing Utah's values to Washington.

"As hardworking families struggle with historic inflation, skyrocketing energy costs, increasing crime, and weak immigration policies, I am more resolved than ever to double down on the Biden administration's failed approach to our most pressing challenges. My congressional colleagues and I will hold the administration accountable and deliver on legislation to support our families, workforce, and next generation.

"I will continue to put productivity over partisanship to support Hill Air Force Base, promote thoughtful stewardship of our public lands, and reverse Washington's debt culture. My team and I are looking forward to building on our successes and fighting for Utahns in the 118th Congress.

"I would not have achieved this goal without the support of my team and family, especially my wife Jane. I thank my opponent for a great race, and I wish him the very best."

As more results continue to be released, the incumbent congressmen in all three of the state's other districts are leading their challengers, but the races have not been called yet.

The current totals are not final and may change significantly as more ballot counts are released by county clerks across the state.

Here are the current standings for the remaining districts:

District 2: (41% of Precincts reporting)

Chris Stewart (Republican): 70.2% Nick Mitchell (Democratic): 23.4% Cassie Easley (Constitution): 2.75% Jay Mcfarland (United Utah): 3.63%



District 3: (30% of Precincts reporting)

John Curtis (Republican): 74.2% Glenn J. Wright (Democratic): 19.5% Daniel Clyde Cummings (Constitution): 1.82% Aaron Heineman (Independent American Party of Utah): 1.44% Michael Stoddard (Libertarian): 1.44%

