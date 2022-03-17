Report: Salt Lake City is no longer under consideration to host 2024 Republican National Convention

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city is no longer being considered as the host location for the 2024 Republican National Convention, according to a report by Politico.

Last week, the RNC’s site selection committee reportedly voted to eliminate Salt Lake City from consideration.

They are now considering just two cities: Nashville and Milwaukee.

Last month, we reported that list was narrowed down to four finalists, which include Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City has never hosted the event since its inception in 1856.

Sources said that SLC will, however, be considered for 2028.