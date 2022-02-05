Salt Lake City one of four finalists to host Republican National Convention in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — The Republican National Committee wrapped up its 2022 winter meeting at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Friday.

The RNC could find itself back in Salt Lake City in the near future.

Eight cities put in bids to host the convention in 2024. That list has been narrowed down to four finalists, which include Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City.

"The site selection had a great time, and everybody, they came out," Utah Republican Party Chairman Carson Jorgensen said. "We had a good time with them Monday night. We showed them the city, really gave them a sense of what Salt Lake is."

The Utah Republican Party says hosting the convention would be a huge economic impact.

Salt Lake City has never hosted the event since its inception in 1856.

"It would be phenomenal, just revenue alone. They are looking at over $200 million to the local economy over that 10 days," Jorgensen said. "This is a huge event, second only to the Olympics here in the state."

National Republican officials also pointed to the Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City back in 2002.

They say that is an indicator of why the site selection committee is seriously considering bringing the convention here.

"Cities we have narrowed it down to have shown that they can put on a convention," RNC spokesperson Paris Dennard said. "The things that really matter are hotels, infrastructure in terms of transportation, ease of getting in and out, restaurants, entertainment venues."

Local Republican officials, like Jorgensen, say the feedback they received from the site selection committee this week has been positive.

"I think we are sitting really good with our opportunity to get the bid," Jorgensen said.

The site selection committee will eventually make a recommendation to the RNC's full body. They will ultimately vote and determine who will host the convention in 2024.

That decision is expected to be made later this year.