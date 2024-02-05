Resolution in Utah's legislature seeks to unwind Bears Ears land swap

SALT LAKE CITY — A resolution introduced in the Utah State Legislature seeks to unwind a major land deal between the state and federal government inside Bears Ears National Monument.

The sponsor of the resolution, Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, said it's because the Biden administration is advancing a management plan for the monument that makes it hard for the state to do much of anything inside the Bears Ears boundaries. So House Joint Resolution 26 would reverse a deal legislative leaders agreed to last year, swapping School Institutional Trust Lands Administration lands with the U.S. Department of Interior for federal lands elsewhere.

"Unfortunately, again, we’ve reached this threshold where all of us are feeling concerned about the direction the Biden administration’s going in terms of management down there," Rep. Snider told FOX 13 News on Monday. "It’s time for us to pump the brakes a little bit. We can’t be wise stewards of those SITLA parcels and the royalties and other means of receiving revenues that come through those SITLA parcels if we have uncertainty that comes out of D.C."

The U.S. Department of Interior did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the resolution. The Bears Ears Intertribal Coalition, which supported the land swap on a federal level, said it was reviewing the proposed resolution on Monday.

Bears Ears National Monument has been controversial since its creation. It was designated by then-President Obama in 2016. Two years later, then-President Trump shrunk the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. In 2021, President Biden reinstated the original boundaries.