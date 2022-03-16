Reyes prepping challenge for Romney's seat in 2024, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report claims Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is preparing a bid to challenge Sen. Mitt Romney for his seat in 2024.

Reyes has reportedly met with "key players in Utah politics and with allies of [former President Donald Trump]," according to Politico, which added that the Attorney General might make his plans known as early as May.

Politico spoke with a person with knowledge of Reyes' plans who said he would consider running even if Sen. Romney chooses to seek reelection. Romney has yet to announce whether he will run for a second term in 2024.

A supporter of Trump and his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in 2020, Reyes even took personal time off to help the former president's campaign challenge voting results. At the time, Reyes said about the election that "some mistakes were likely made innocently. Others appear very intentional."

Reyes originally ran for Attorney General in 2021, losing to John Swallow before eventually being elected to fill Swallow's seat when he resigned in 2013. In 2020, Reyes won a third term in office by defeating Democratic candidate Greg Skordas.