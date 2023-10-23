Salt Lake City mayoral candidates set for debate

SALT LAKE CITY — The three candidates vying to be the next mayor of Salt Lake City will face off in a debate to discuss the issues channeling the community.

Current Mayor Erin Medenhall, along with former mayor Rocky Anderson and business owner Michael Valentine will meet in the debate hosted by Solutions Utah.

Mendenhall has served as the city's mayor since 2020, becoming the third woman to hold the position on the day she took office. Anderson announced last November that he was looking to regain the position he held from 2000-08. Valentine, an independent, is running in his first-ever campaign, although he previously helped friends run for Salt Lake City Council.

