School voucher bill approved in Utah Senate, moves closer to reality

SALT LAKE CITY — The bill that will create a school voucher program allowing state funds to be used for private schooling moved a step closer to becoming a reality Wednesday.

Following debate on the floor, House Bill 215 passed in the Utah Senate by a 20-to-8 vote. The full Senate will have to vote on the bill once again later this week before it goes to Gov. Spencer Cox.

With the "Utah Fits All Scholarship" program, parents would receive $8,000 to use for educational programs for their children, including private and homeschooling. The program, as it stands now, would cost taxpayers $42 million and also give teachers a $6,000 raise.

Despite the increase in pay that comes with the bill, many teachers and educators are opposed to the program, saying it takes money away from public education in the state. They are worried about the scholarship numbers being nearly double the current weighted pupil amount for children in the public education system.

Teachers are also angry that the pay raise comes with strings attached to the bill.