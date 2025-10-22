Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sen. Daniel Thatcher, a thorn for Republican leaders, to resign from the Utah Legislature

Daniel Thatcher
Bethany Baker / The Salt Lake Tribune
Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, puts forward an amendment to HB257 during the legislative session at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.
Daniel Thatcher
Posted

After more than 14 years in the Utah Senate, which saw him defy his Republican Party leaders and eventually leave the party entirely, Sen. Daniel Thatcher abruptly announced Tuesday he will be stepping down.

Thatcher, a member of the Utah Forward Party since March, made his announcement on social media Tuesday night, saying that he was stepping aside before the upcoming legislative session in order to give his constituents “the best outcome.”

Recently, Thatcher had dealt with the aftereffects of a stroke suffered in 2022 that tested his ability to sustain his work as a senator.

His departure from the body will, it appears, give the fledgling Utah Forward Party, which has just over 2,100 registered members, its first opportunity to select a state senator.

Thatcher won his first election in 2010, knocking off an entrenched Democrat in a district that covered Salt Lake County’s west side.

Click here to read full Salt Lake Tribune story

