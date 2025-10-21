SLCo Mayor proposes tax increase, criminal justice focus

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson unveiled her proposed budget on Tuesday, proposing a property tax increase to keep up with inflationary pressures and spending more money on criminal justice measures.

"It’s no secret that state, city, and county governments — along with residents — are facing rising costs. It’s been six years since Salt Lake County last increased property taxes," Mayor Wilson said, announcing a 19.63% property tax increase that she called "necessary."

The mayor said it equated to about $7.28 per month on the median priced home.

"I fully acknowledge that the proposed increase places an additional burden on individuals and families already working hard to make ends meet. But the County is at a point where we have no responsible alternative. For years, Salt Lake County has absorbed rising costs — including health care, utilities, technology, staff compensation, and infrastructure — without raising taxes," she said.

"Those costs have now outpaced revenue growth for too long, creating a structural gap we can no longer ignore. At the same time, demand for services continues to grow. Federal pandemic recovery funds are ending. Inflation has eroded our buying power. Unfunded state mandates are adding even more pressure. To maintain the county services that our residents value and depend on, we must make this investment."

Inflation was a central theme of the budget presentation to the Salt Lake County Council. With food costs going up, it was pointed out that Salt Lake County runs two of the largest kitchens in Utah — Meals on Wheels and the 2,500-bed county jail.

Mayor Wilson called for more spending on public safety and criminal justice measures.

"The intersection of the criminal justice system, homelessness, mental health, trauma and substance use is the most complex public policy challenge that government and our communities are facing right now. But I learned a long time ago that if you believe in something, you don’t back down. And I’m not backing down from this challenge. None of us should," she said.

The mayor said criminal cases are up, the jail and court systems are facing pressures and demand for resources continues to go up. She said her proposed budget provides those resources.

Mayor Wilson also said she wanted to invest in elections so voters can continue to have confidence in them.

"In an era when elections are under increased scrutiny, we are investing in the staff, equipment, and systems needed to guarantee that every eligible voter can cast their ballot safely and with confidence," she told the council.

The mayor also mentioned spending on parks, flood control measures, and a small pay raise for county employees. On transforming a portion of the Salt Palace into the downtown sports, arts and entertainment district with Utah Mammoth and Utah Jazz owners Smith Entertainment Group, Mayor Wilson said it was moving ahead.

"This public-private collaboration will transform the area between City Creek Center and the Delta Center, making it more walkable and vibrant. It will be ready in time to welcome the world again for the Olympic Winter Games of 2034," she said.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.