Sen. Mitt Romney speaks as end of term approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — Senator Mitt Romney is speaking to the public Friday morning as his time in office comes to a close.

Romney was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018. Despite being a noted conservative Republican throughout his political career, he was often an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump — voting to convict him in both impeachment trials.

Romney's campaign issued a report on the senator's accomplishments during his time in office, which can be found here.

The outgoing senator is speaking at 10 a.m. Watch live below: