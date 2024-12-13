Watch Now
Sen. Mitt Romney speaks as end of term approaches

Shawn Thew/AP
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, questions witnesses during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)
SALT LAKE CITY — Senator Mitt Romney is speaking to the public Friday morning as his time in office comes to a close.

Romney was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018. Despite being a noted conservative Republican throughout his political career, he was often an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump — voting to convict him in both impeachment trials.

Romney's campaign issued a report on the senator's accomplishments during his time in office, which can be found here.

The outgoing senator is speaking at 10 a.m. Watch live below:

