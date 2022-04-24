Watch
Former senator Orrin Hatch passes away at 88

Orrin Hatch, Utah's longest-serving U.S. senator, has died. The Orrin G. Hatch Foundation announced that he passed away Saturday at 5:30 p.m. surrounded by his family. He was 88 years old. No specific cause of death was given.
Posted at 6:40 PM, Apr 23, 2022
Hatch was a senator from 1977 to 2019. His 42-year tenure made him the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history. He also served as the president pro tempore of the Senate from 2015 until his retirement.

He was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, attended college at Brigham Young University, then moved back to Utah in 1969 after attending law school at the University of Pittsburgh and practicing there for seven years.

Reactions from political figures poured in following the announcement of Hatch's passing, with many sharing fond memories of the former lawmaker and condolences to his family.

"We appreciate his service to the state and his continued contribution. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."
—Carson Jorgensen, Utah Republican Party chairman

"Having run against Orrin Hatch twice for the U.S. Senate, I Always appreciated the candor and respect we had for each other. Orrin was a tough competitor and a very talented politician. My deepest condolences to his wonderful wife Elaine and family at this very tender time. Rest In Peace Senator."
—Scott Howell, a Democrat who challenged Hatch in the 2012 election

“Senator Orrin G. Hatch personified the American Dream. Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his youth to become a United States Senator. With the hardships of his upbringing always fresh in his mind, he made it his life’s mission to expand freedom and opportunity for others—and the results speak for themselves. From tax and trade to religious liberty and healthcare, few legislators have had a greater impact on American life than Orrin Hatch. He was a profoundly positive influence in the lives of those he served, whether they were the constituents he helped over four decades of casework, the hundreds of interns he sponsored in both Utah and DC, or the robust network of Hatch staffers who carry on his legacy to this day. Senator Hatch touched the hearts of countless individuals, and I know I speak for all of them when I say he will be dearly missed.”
—Matt Sandgren, Hatch Foundation executive director

“A man of wisdom, kindness, character, and compassion, Orrin G. Hatch was everything a United States Senator should be. He exemplified a generation of lawmakers brought up on the principles of comity and compromise, and he embodied those principles better than anyone. In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped show us a better way by forging meaningful friendships on both sides of the aisle. Today, more than ever, we would do well to follow his example. May we honor Orrin’s memory by living as he lived—committed to our country, to our principles, and to each other.”
—A. Scott Anderson, Hatch Foundation chairman

