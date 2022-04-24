Former senator Orrin Hatch passes away at 88

SALT LAKE CITY — Orrin Hatch, Utah's longest-serving U.S. senator, has died.

The Orrin G. Hatch Foundation announced that he passed away Saturday at 5:30 p.m. surrounded by his family. He was 88 years old. No specific cause of death was given.

Hatch was a senator from 1977 to 2019. His 42-year tenure made him the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history. He also served as the president pro tempore of the Senate from 2015 until his retirement.

He was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, attended college at Brigham Young University, then moved back to Utah in 1969 after attending law school at the University of Pittsburgh and practicing there for seven years.

Reactions from political figures poured in following the announcement of Hatch's passing, with many sharing fond memories of the former lawmaker and condolences to his family.

This breaks my heart. Abby and I are so grateful for the opportunities we had to spend time with this incredible public servant. He was always so kind and generous with his time and wisdom. Utah mourns with the Hatch family. https://t.co/TK22cmOjpU — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 24, 2022

We're heartbroken to hear of the passing of Sen. Orrin Hatch. His legacy of public service truly made a difference in our state and nation.



Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/QvPpRFH7kT — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) April 24, 2022

I have known Orrin Hatch since 1967. He was a great man and a great Senator who represented Utah and America extremely well for 42 years. He was one of the great ones. He will be missed. Jeanette and I offer our condolences to Elaine and the entire family at this tender time. pic.twitter.com/gromCfV8ym — Gary R. Herbert (@GovHerbert) April 24, 2022

.@OrrinHatch was one of Utah’s best. I will miss him and my thoughts are with his friends, colleagues, staff and family. pic.twitter.com/MD01XNfdFd — Rep. John Curtis (@RepJohnCurtis) April 24, 2022

Rest In Peace Senator Hatch. He did great things for Utah and I’m honored to have worked with him as a member of the Utah delegation. My prayers for his family https://t.co/jrJFEgYNHg — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) April 24, 2022

Orrin Hatch leaves a remarkable legacy in our state and county. When people talk about healing the divide in our country, they talk about Orrin Hatch and Ted Kennedy how they disagreed, remained friends and found solutions. I am grateful for his public service. #utpol — Ben McAdams (@BenMcAdams) April 24, 2022

Orrin Hatch was a close personal friend and mentor who I - and so many others - will miss dearly. His service to our state and country was unmatched, and for that we will be forever grateful.



God bless you, Senator Hatch. — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) April 24, 2022

Saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Orrin Hatch. God bless his family and endless thanks for his countless accomplishments for our country. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) April 24, 2022

There are few examples of greater devotion to public service than that of Sen. Orrin G. Hatch. While deeply saddened by his passing, his legacy will live in the impact he had on the lives of Utahns and the friendship he showed to those around him. #utpol pic.twitter.com/Xk4gRTu6f6 — Speaker Brad Wilson (@BradWilsonGOP) April 24, 2022

Full Statement on Orrin Hatch from Utah Attorney Gen. Sean D. Reyes available here: https://t.co/IF894olB6s https://t.co/txzSj80hXq — Utah Attorney General (@UtahAG) April 24, 2022

Many cites around the country still benefit from Community Development Block Grants, one of the only lines of federal funding that go directly to cities to support non-profits and local investments. His work will have long-lasting impacts on Utahns and Americans everywhere. — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) April 24, 2022

"We appreciate his service to the state and his continued contribution. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."

—Carson Jorgensen, Utah Republican Party chairman

"Having run against Orrin Hatch twice for the U.S. Senate, I Always appreciated the candor and respect we had for each other. Orrin was a tough competitor and a very talented politician. My deepest condolences to his wonderful wife Elaine and family at this very tender time. Rest In Peace Senator."

—Scott Howell, a Democrat who challenged Hatch in the 2012 election

“Senator Orrin G. Hatch personified the American Dream. Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his youth to become a United States Senator. With the hardships of his upbringing always fresh in his mind, he made it his life’s mission to expand freedom and opportunity for others—and the results speak for themselves. From tax and trade to religious liberty and healthcare, few legislators have had a greater impact on American life than Orrin Hatch. He was a profoundly positive influence in the lives of those he served, whether they were the constituents he helped over four decades of casework, the hundreds of interns he sponsored in both Utah and DC, or the robust network of Hatch staffers who carry on his legacy to this day. Senator Hatch touched the hearts of countless individuals, and I know I speak for all of them when I say he will be dearly missed.”

—Matt Sandgren, Hatch Foundation executive director

“A man of wisdom, kindness, character, and compassion, Orrin G. Hatch was everything a United States Senator should be. He exemplified a generation of lawmakers brought up on the principles of comity and compromise, and he embodied those principles better than anyone. In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped show us a better way by forging meaningful friendships on both sides of the aisle. Today, more than ever, we would do well to follow his example. May we honor Orrin’s memory by living as he lived—committed to our country, to our principles, and to each other.”

—A. Scott Anderson, Hatch Foundation chairman