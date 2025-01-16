SLC mayor pushes crime and camping crackdown in new public safety, homelessness plan

SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Erin Mendenhall unveiled her public safety and homelessness plan, a response to increasing pressure from state Republican political leaders.

Watch LIVE below as Mayor Mendenhall presents her homelessness plan:

The multi-point plan calls for drug and gang crackdowns, use of city-owned facilities for emergency homeless shelters, addressing jail overcrowding and expanded mental health and substance abuse treatment options. It also calls on state leaders to make more affordable housing available.

Mayor Mendenhall released the plan a day before a deadline imposed by Governor Spencer Cox, House Speaker Mike Schultz and Senate President J. Stuart Adams, who demanded Salt Lake City submit a plan or threatened state intervention on a number of fronts. She made it public at a news conference at the Salt Lake City & County Building on Thursday.

The report, which has been submitted to the political leaders, said "Utah lacks sufficient affordable and supportive housing options, leaving many with no choice but to seek refuge in public spaces and shelters." It also said there were inadequate support services, which prevents people experiencing homelessness from achieving any stability in their lives. There's also poor coordination among law enforcement, service providers, the judiciary and government agencies, which "creates inefficiencies and allows vulnerable individuals to fall through the cracks."

"Balancing the needs of individuals experiencing homelessness with the safety and usability of public spaces remains a significant challenge," the report added.

But still, the mayor proposed a plan that immediately called for the Salt Lake City police to take action "reducing crime through targeted enforcement and rapid response to high-priority areas; (2) improving livability by quickly addressing public nuisances, problem locations, and illegal activities that impact neighborhoods; and (3) building trust between law enforcement and our community through highly-visible, accessible, and community-oriented policing practices."

The city also plans to deploy more closed circuit cameras to track crime, the plan said. The city council will be asked to consider an updated anti-camping ordinance including prohibiting RVs from staying overnight on the streets.

"These updates will enable the City to focus enforcement efforts and prioritize the timely removal of encampments near sensitive areas like HRCs, daycares and schools, businesses and homes, and the Jordan River," the report said, adding that repeat offenders could see enhanced penalties for any charges brought.

Salt Lake City will utilize city-owned property for a temporary homeless campus — if the state and wealthy Utahns contribute to it, so long as the state also agrees to construct a permanent, low-barrier campus.

"This temporary facility will also include designated occupied vehicle and recreational vehicle (RV) parking. In order for this campus to result in fewer people camping on City streets, people currently experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake City must have priority access. The City will request that the state, through DPS, provide law enforcement services in the immediate area to ensure that this new facility does not detract from police presence elsewhere in the City," the report said.

To address jail issues, Mayor Mendenhall's plan specifically called for something voters had rejected in November: Salt Lake County's Justice and Accountability Center. A $500 million bond to construct it and build a bigger jail in Salt Lake County failed to pass.

"Without additional jail space, it is not possible to meaningfully enforce the law and/or enact harsher penalties for repeat offenders. Furthermore, if the State desires to enact harsher penalties or increase enforcement on drug or immigration charges, that will create additional space constraints," the plan said.

Mayor Mendenhall also called for the Utah State Legislature to substantially boost funding for shelters and affordable housing.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.