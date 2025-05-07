Salt Lake City unveils new flags to circumvent Utah's flag law

SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Erin Mendenhall unveiled a series of flags that appear to circumvent a new law that goes into effect banning "non-sanctioned" flags.

During Tuesday's Salt Lake City Council meeting, the mayor unveiled a series of flags that she said would technically comply with the law because they are official city flags, something allowed within the new law. They are variations of the LGBTQ+ Pride flag, the Juneteenth flag, the transgender pride flag and the official Salt Lake City flag.

In her remarks to the council proposing an ordinance to adopt the flags, Mayor Mendenhall talked about the new law that passed the legislature earlier this year and acknowledged they sometimes "disagree better," referencing Governor Spencer Cox's initiative about disagreeing on issues with civility.

"My sincere intent is not to provoke or cause division," she told the council. "My intent is to represent our city's values with honor."

The law that passed earlier this year banned "non-official flags" in classrooms and on government properties. It would ban the LGBTQ+ Pride flag, the Juneteenth flag and others. In protest, Salt Lake City has flown the LGBTQ+ Pride flag. Now, the mayor appears to have found a way that is legally allowable by attaching the city's logo of a Sego Lily to it.

Salt Lake City Council members did not comment on the proposed ordinance but scheduled a vote later in the evening on it.

In the post to social media below, State Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton clapped back at Salt Lake City's new flags with a reference to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The House of Representatives, where the bill originated, did not immediately offer a comment on Mayor Mendenhall's proposal.