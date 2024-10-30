Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

SLC's iconic whale sculpture hit with apparent anti-voting vandalism

Whale defacement
FOX 13 News viewer who wished to remain anonymous
Whale defacement
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — The iconic whale sculpture was hit with vandalism overnight with an apparent anti-voting message.

Whale defacement

The sculpture, in the trendy 9th & 9th neighborhood, was defaced with an anti-establishment image of a pair of Nazi-like stormtroopers sporting armbands with what appeared to be imagery of the GOP elephant and Democratic donkey standing at the door of someone sitting on a toilet. Next to it were the words "Did You Vote?"

Whale graffiti 2

A photo of the graffiti was shared with FOX 13 News by a viewer who wished to remain anonymous.

Salt Lake City police did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall's office said that graffiti clean-up teams were being dispatched to remove it.

Recent Utah political stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere