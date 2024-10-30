SLC's iconic whale sculpture hit with apparent anti-voting vandalism

SALT LAKE CITY — The iconic whale sculpture was hit with vandalism overnight with an apparent anti-voting message.

The sculpture, in the trendy 9th & 9th neighborhood, was defaced with an anti-establishment image of a pair of Nazi-like stormtroopers sporting armbands with what appeared to be imagery of the GOP elephant and Democratic donkey standing at the door of someone sitting on a toilet. Next to it were the words "Did You Vote?"

A photo of the graffiti was shared with FOX 13 News by a viewer who wished to remain anonymous.

Salt Lake City police did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall's office said that graffiti clean-up teams were being dispatched to remove it.