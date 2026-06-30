Sneak peek! Check out all the new speciality Utah license plates

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of new specialty license plate designs are rolling out on July 1, and FOX 13 News got a sneak peek at them.

The plates, which are typically used to raise money for causes, underwent a redesign as a result of a new law that changed some of the processes for license plates in Utah. Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, who sponsored the law, said it was a good opportunity to look at new designs as people's tastes had changed when it came to license plates. The old specialty plate usually had a logo off to one side.

"The desirability of the design was diminishing and what we saw at the same time is the high demand for the vintage plate, the black plate," he told FOX 13 News on Tuesday. "What that showed was the public had appetite for something new for Utah plates. That’s proven also by the America 250 plate."

The limited-edition America 250 plate has seen nearly 30,000 orders in its first month.

With newer technologies, license plates are being printed without embossed lettering. It's not only cheaper for the taxpayer, Sen. McCay said, but it allowed them to use the full plate. As a result, we've seen new designs emerging for outdoors, cyclists, wildlife and the Great Salt Lake.

"It is really cool," said Sen. Jen Plumb, D-Salt Lake City, who passed a bill in the Utah State Legislature to create the popular Great Salt Lake plate (which raises money for lake-related issues).

She said the full-plate with birds and a sunset over the Great Salt Lake is an improvement over the current one, which just has a bird on one side.

"This one I think is going to be really exciting for people," she told FOX 13 News.

The Utah Department of Motor Vehicles will make the plates available for purchase starting on July 1. People can get them at dmv.Utah.gov. Those with specialty plates will have to pay all over again for the newer designs (it typically runs about $25) to cover the costs of printing and delivering them.