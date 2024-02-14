Students head to Utah Capitol Hill to advocate for state issues

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of curious and passionate students immersed themselves in the hustle and bustle of the legislative session Tuesday for Youth Lobby Day.

"Being here has already opened my eyes to see first of all the building and the people who make our legislation," said Horizonte Learning and Instructional Center student, Angela Magdalina.

"What inspired me today to be here was really just to have students experience life at the capitol what it looks like for them to be politically active, but also just active in their community," said teacher and librarian at Horizonte, Ms. Aliyah Bacca.

For the student, the event wasn't just an excuse to get away from the traditional classroom setting, they were at the Capitol to urge lawmakers to advocate for the Great Salt Lake. Youth Coalition for Great Salt Lake Founder, Liam Mountain LaMalfa, spoke with State Senator Nate Blouin about his Great Salt Lake Amendments bill.

"It's a really well-designed bill, it's a really good way of creating a fail safe, so if we have a situation where in times of plenty we can save for times that aren't as plentiful." LaMalfa said.

"When I'm up here lobbying I want them to know specifically I'm concerned about the great salt lake, I'm concerned about the health issues and my future, I want to live here I want to grow old here," said Youth Coalition for Great Salt Lake member, India Elliot.

Each of the students had their own personal reasons as to why they were advocating for the Great Salt Lake and the environment.

"I really care about my future and other people's future and I really want to have a significant impact on the health and well being of the valley," shared Robbie Altman.

As the students and young lobbyists made their way around the Capitol to meet with representatives and senators, they also encouraged other youth to use their voice as their superpower.

"I believe that our representatives and our senators and all the stakeholders should know we want to be involved and we have voices they should be listen to and because this is our future, they definitely need to be listening to us," said Isabel Khachatryan.

"Using your voice as change is probably more powerful than using it for any other reason," added Ms. Bacca.

High school or college-aged students looking to get involved can visit the Youth Coalition for Great Salt Lake's Facebook page, Instagram or contact them through email at youthcoalitiongsl@gmail.com.

