The 2025 Utah State Legislature is under way with aim to defend the 'Utah Dream'

SALT LAKE CITY — Some senators appeared startled when the drums began.

The American Fork High School marching band drum line acted as the gavel to begin the 2025 Utah State Legislature in the Utah State Senate chamber. But after the pomp and ceremony, the Senate President delivered a fiery speech calling for lawmakers to defend "The Utah Dream."

"The Utah Dream is rooted in values we all hold dear, like hard work, community, family, innovation and opportunity. Where every child, family and community has a chance to grow to achieve and to prosper using principles of personal freedom, responsibility and the collective good. There are some who would like to alter or destroy this Utah Dream. We cannot let that happen," Sen. J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, told the crowd.

He particularly took aim at citizen ballot initiatives, something the Utah State Legislature faced a bruising defeat on in court last year.

"We cannot let unelected special interest groups outside of Utah run initiatives and override our republic, destroy our businesses, demean, impugn and cast aside those who are duly elected to represent their neighbors and friends in Utah," Sen. Adams said. "We cannot let the Utah Dream die. We will not let initiatives driven by out-of-state money turn Utah into California."

The Republican supermajority is expected to tackle some major issues, bolstered by the Trump administration.

The American Fork High School Marching Band "gaveled in" the legislative session below:

American Fork High School Marching Band gavels in start of legislative ession

"It’s time for Utah to manage Utah. In fact, we’d like to petition the federal government to allow Utah to stand as a national experiment, allowing us to keep a portion of our federal tax dollars, run the programs, and discontinue federal oversight," House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said in his opening remarks. "To our federal delegation, I have three words: Sign. Us. Up. We do it better than anyone. Whether it’s education, transportation, Medicaid, public lands – we manage more effectively, more efficiently, and more affordably."

Lawmakers are gearing up to make major changes to immigration, energy policy and higher education.

"A traditional four-year degree increasingly stretches into five years or more, and the cost of that extended education can weigh heavily on students and their families. At the same time, our workforce needs more engineers, nurses, teachers, mental health professionals, and more," Speaker Schultz said. "We have the tools to change this. By partnering with our universities, we can streamline operations and refocus resources where they matter most. Trimming administrative costs, consolidating under-performing programs, and reinvesting the savings will allow us to expand high-demand, high-impact programs."

The House Speaker also called for reforms to ensure people can afford housing in Utah.

"We must continue to collaborate with local governments to address planning and zoning challenges, empower the private sector to innovate and find creative ways to make housing more affordable and accessible. If we don’t get housing right, Utah’s number one export will not be its products. It will be our kids and grandkids. The American dream will be exported from Utah," he said.

On energy policy, the Senate President called for investments in nuclear energy in Utah.

"We need to establish Utah as the next frontier of energy innovation for not only the nation but the world – a center of excellence that will position our state as a global leader in reliable, affordable power," Sen. Adams said. "Utah needs to be positioned as the nation's nuclear hub, not only in power production but also in key areas of the supply chain – including mining, manufacturing and workforce development."

But he also defended coal.

"We cannot give up our existing baseload power plants like our existing coal plants," said the Senate President.

The Senate President also threw his support behind something the Colorado River Collaborative (of which FOX 13 News is a member reported on): the idea of paying California for desalination plants in exchange for Colorado River water.

"This is an exciting time to work with our neighbors to solve some of the most critical issues facing Utah and our nation," he said.

The Senate President called for major changes to adapt to emerging technologies.

"Imagine a future... an Olympic future...where transportation isn’t just faster—it’s breathtaking...where air taxis deliver athletes and spectators to Olympic events," he said.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.