Trump's 'Return to Office' order impacts thousands of Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY — Federal workers must return to the office full-time, according to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office.

Those workers will have to adjust other aspects of their lives. For many, childcare will be the most significant adjustment.

According to the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, 61 percent of workers in Utah are parents, and 40 percent of that group have children age five or younger. If those kinds of numbers hold for Utah's federal civilian employees, there will be a need for a lot of childcare — especially in Northern Utah.

According to numbers published in December by the Congressional Research Service, Utah has more than its share of federal civilian employees.

The majority of those federal workers are north of Salt Lake City. The Congressional Research Service focuses on Congressional Districts, and Utah's 1st District, which is home to Hill Air Force Base and the regional Internal Revenue Service offices, has the majority of those workers.

While a lot of those employees work on and around Hill Air Force Base, these numbers only include civilians. The presence of active duty members of the military in Utah is significantly smaller, at about 4,500.