U Health, Eccles Foundation announce West Valley City hospital

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Eccles Foundation and University of Utah Health have announced plans to build a new hospital serving the west side of the Salt Lake Valley.

A $75 million gift from the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation is making the 800,000 square foot hospital happen. The facility will be located on 22 acres near 3700 South and 5600 West in West Valley City.

"We're thrilled to partner with the West Valley community to expand access to high-quality health care on the west side," said Dr. Bob Carter, the CEO of University of Utah Health in a statement. "Currently, west side residents drive more than 12 million miles per year to access U of U Health services. This new campus is exciting because it will bring comprehensive, top-tier health care closer to home."