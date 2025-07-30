U.S. Dept. of Justice seeks voting-related info from Utah Lt. Governor Henderson

SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson's office confirms to FOX 13 News she has received a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking voting-related information.

A spokesperson for Lt. Gov. Henderson would not disclose what specifically the Justice Department is seeking, nor would it release the letter until she had formally responded. In her role as Lt. Governor, Henderson is Utah's chief elections officer and would be the recipient of the letter.

In other states, elections officials have received letters demanding voter data in what appears to be the Trump administration's desire to look into claims of "election fraud."

In Maine, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows replied in a statement: "The Gulf of Maine is awfully cold, but maybe that’s what the DOJ needs to cool down. So, here’s my answer to Trump’s DOJ today: go jump in the Gulf of Maine." She retorted that the U.S. Constitution gives election power to the states, not the federal government and she would not comply over concerns about voter privacy.

During an event on Wednesday in Ogden, Congressman Blake Moore told reporters he has confidence in Lt. Governor Henderson and the county clerks and how they run elections.