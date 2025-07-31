Utah Supreme Court throws out lawsuit against SLC over homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has thrown out a lawsuit that contends Salt Lake City has not done enough to address problems related to homelessness.

In a unanimous ruling issued Thursday, the state's top court rejected an appeal by a group of residents who alleged the city was derelict in not enforcing things like anti-camping ordinances. A lower-court judge had already dismissed the lawsuit. The Utah Supreme Court on Thursday upheld that decision.

The Court sided with the city under what's called the "public duty doctrine," that allows governments to perform duties (like enforcement of laws) without fear of civil liability.

"We acknowledge the difficult realities that Residents are experiencing due to the actions unsheltered people are taking on and near their properties. But our sincere sympathy to those difficulties cannot dictate how we apply the law. Both the legislature and this court have made clear that the public duty doctrine exists to preclude claims against government actors for any alleged failure to adequately perform their public duties," Chief Justice Matthew Durrant wrote in the unanimous opinion. "Residents have not shown that the City owed them any unique duty beyond what it owes to all people within City limits."

