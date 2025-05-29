U.S. Supreme Court rules on Uinta Basin Railway

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a lawsuit over the Uinta Basin Railway, limiting the reach of the National Environmental Policy Act.

In a unanimous ruling, the justices reversed a lower court's decision that effectively blocked the railway project in eastern Utah. The Court declared that "NEPA requires agencies to focus on the environmental effects of the project at issue" and not necessarily the environmental "effects of upstream oil drilling or downstream oil refining."

"Simply stated, NEPA is a procedural cross-check, not a substantive roadblock. The goal of the law is to inform agency decision making, not to paralyze it," wrote Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the opinion.

The ruling is a win for the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition and the state of Utah, which have pushed the project for years. It would be a rail line that would help get oil from eastern Utah to other parts of the country for refining. Eagle County, Colo., and environmental groups had opposed the Uinta Basin Railway project.

In a statement released after Thursday's decision, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's office said the governor "applauds today’s unanimous decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which reinstates federal approval for the Uinta Basin Railway and affirms a balanced approach to environmental oversight.

"The Court rightly recognized that the National Environmental Policy Act is intended to inform agency decision-making — not to paralyze it with speculative analyses of distant, unrelated impacts. This ruling restores clarity and predictability to the permitting process.

"The Uinta Basin Railway is a critical infrastructure project that will help restore America’s energy independence while delivering significant economic benefits to rural Utah. This decision ensures that Utah’s rural communities can move forward with a project that promises to create jobs, enhance transportation infrastructure, and strengthen our state’s role in national energy security.

"Gov. Cox remains committed to responsible environmental stewardship and economic opportunity, and he welcomes this important step toward achieving both."

Governor Spencer Cox's office and the Utah Attorney General's Office, which were involved in the case, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.