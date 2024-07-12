Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleads for continued US support during Utah visit

SALT LAKE CITY — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his appearance in Salt Lake City to plead his case for additional U.S. support in his country's war against Russia.

Speaking in front of the National Governors Associate Friday at the Great America Hotel, Zelenskyy stayed on point with the message he has shared throughout his U.S. visit this week.

“I have said many times that we do not ask the United States and other partners to fight for us. We do not ask for your boots on the ground," said Zelenskyy. "The only thing we ask for is sufficient support, air defense systems for our cities, weapons for our men and women on the frontlines, support in protecting normal life and rebuilding."

Zelenskyy's speech in Utah followed one he made Thursday at the completion of a NATO summit where he pushed not only for additional aid for Ukraine, but for it to arrive at a faster pace, as well as a plea for restrictions to be lifted that prohibit U.S. weapons being used to attack sites in Russia.

The Ukrainian president met privately with governors before he was introduced to the full audience by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who is the chair of the National Governors Association.

In his introduction, Cox stated that "Utah stands with Ukraine."

During his speech, Zelenskyy laid out what's on the line as his nation continues to fight.

“There are different wars in the world, but this is a war where it’s absolutely clear what is good, and what boundaries evil will cross," he said. "This is one of the most transparent battles between good and evil of our time. It’s clear that Ukraine has done nothing wrong before God. And all the pain our country suffers is only the result of Russia’s criminal actions and unprovoked aggression."

Before wrapping up, Zelenskyy shared a plea for U.S. officials to keep voicing support of Ukraine.

“To ensure the true victory of good, your voice – each Governor, each community leader, each heart -- is crucial."