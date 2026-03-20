Unusually warm weather causes the Utah Capitol's famous cherry blossoms to bloom early

SALT LAKE CITY — The unusually warm weather has caused the Utah State Capitol's famous cherry blossoms to bloom earlier.

"Obviously, it’s been more of a mild winter and there is kind of a more noticeable heatwave this last week and over the weekend, that would lead to some early blooming," Chandler Doerr, a visitor services specialist for the Utah State Capitol, told FOX 13 News on Friday.

The 433 Yoshino Cherry trees around the entire Capitol complex are in full bloom, appearing quickly. In previous years, there has been more of a slow build starting on the west side of the grounds, where there is more sun. Doerr said they are about seven to 10 days ahead of schedule.

The trees are popular on social media. Thousands typically come every year to take photographs and videos of them and with them.

"I think they’re beautiful," said Brittany Wodowski, who was visiting from Tennessee. "We came here a few days ago and they weren’t out. And now, I saw the Capitol posted they were out and we had to check them out."

People can walk the entire loop around the Capitol, which is just under a mile in length. On Friday, people strolled along the path or sat on benches to take it all in. Some put blankets down and enjoyed a picnic on the Capitol's South Lawn.

"It’s always nice," said Jim Weeks, who was enjoying the blossoms. "It’s a great backdrop between the mountains and the Capitol building, so we enjoy coming out."

The blossoms will last for a few weeks, depending on winds that blow through the area. The Capitol Preservation Board, which oversees the grounds, reminds people to be respectful and not harm the trees, including not climbing them in order to preserve the blossoms for as long as they can.