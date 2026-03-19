Gov. Cox calls lack of notice about ICE warehouse purchase 'frustrating'

SALT LAKE CITY — In his first public comments since ICE purchased a Salt Lake City warehouse to be used as a detention center, Gov. Spencer Cox called it "frustrating" that Utah leadership was not given any advanced notice.

Speaking at his monthly news conference Thursday, Cox shared how his office has reached out to the Trump administration in hopes of working with them to "get things right" regarding the facility west of Salt Lake City International Airport.

"I think we need a facility. If this is the right facility, I'm not sure," said the governor.

According to Cox, Utah has needed an ICE facility "for years and years," with the closest location currently situated in Las Vegas.

"We don't have enough resources to get people who have caused some serious trouble in Utah where they need to be," said Cox, "and it's not just Utah, by the way. Idaho, Montana, lots of states that have to transport down there, that facility was routinely full."

The governor admitted that immigration falls under the umbrella of the federal government, allowing agencies such as ICE to be able to place a detention center in Utah, "whether Salt Lake City likes it or not." However, Cox said he wants to make sure it won't be a waste of taxpayer money.

"I don't think anyone wants us to waste taxpayer dollars on something that's just going to be around for a year or two, and especially something of that scope and size," he said. "So we want to work to get the right location and to get the right size."

Hundreds gather to protest SLC warehouse purchased by ICE:

Hundreds gathered to protest SLC warehouse purchased by ICE

Since the sale of the warehouse to ICE was made public by FOX 13 News, several political leaders in the city and state have come out against the planned facility. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has questioned the toll it will take on the city's infrastructure and threatened to use legal intervention to halt its opening.

Cox disagrees with Mendenhall's assessments, adding he has yet to hear any negative feedback on infrastructure issues.

On Wednesday, hundreds gathered outside the warehouse to protest the sale and detention center. The governor shared how he respects their rights to voice an opinion, but believes a facility must be built in Utah, and that it be done with input from local leaders.

"I understand the concerns of those protesters," he said. "We're gonna work to try to get this in the best possible place."