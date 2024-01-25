Utah bicyclists may soon be able to ride hands-free

SALT LAKE CITY — Bicyclists in Utah may soon be free from the "who knew?" legal requirement that they have at least one hand placed on their handlebars at all times.

It is indeed true that Utah law currently makes it illegal to ride a bicycle hands-free. However, a new bill passing through the current Utah state legislative session could make the requirement a thing of the past.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the Utah House Transportation Committee recommended that House Bill 154 advance to a full House vote.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kera Birkeland (R-Morgan), would remove the requirement that "a person operating a bicycle or moped to keep at least one hand on the handlebars at all times."

While police rarely, if at all, enforce the one-hand law, bicyclists will assuredly rest easier should the bill arrive and pass in the full House and Senate.