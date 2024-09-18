Utah college students share concerns ahead of election day

OGDEN, Utah — It was a typical day Wednesday on the campus of Weber State University as people hustled to classes to get their degrees in an effort of constantly learning.

For some students, that learning also includes finding out more about the candidates and issues ahead of November's election day.

So how engaged are young voters? We asked them.

"Voting's just important to have your voice heard," said student Landon Baird.

Students on the Ogden campus say there's been a lot of energy around the election — with a mixed bag of feelings.

"Every vote counts, so I feel like if I weren't to vote, my vote would be wasted and I feel like it'd be weight on my shoulders if I didn't vote," explained student Gabi Chavez. "I feel like I could have changed that. Just even one vote can change that."

Chavez, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Venezuela, just turned 18 and is voting for the first time in November.

"I feel like its something people take for granted, and something people don't think about. I think its just very empowering," she said.

Overall, more people are excited about voting this year, at least according to the League of Women Voters in Weber County.

"We have registered voters all over the place, and we even have people come and ask us to register them, which does not happen usually. So I'm very, very excited about the fact that people seem engaged, they want to do something," said Terri McCulloch, president of the organization.

One of the big issues on the minds of young voters is the cost of living.

"Honestly, I have to say, with the economy, being someone who is relatively newly-married ... just to get a career, buying a house and things, that's something that is really important to me, owning a home and owning property," admitted student Landon Baird.

The League of Women Voters will be hosting voter education events until election day, and is also launching a 411 website in hopes more people Get engaged in the political process.

"Even if it is very scary to do, just go out there and vote," Chavez pleaded. "Even one vote can affect the outcome of the election."