UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah County Attorney David Leavitt is trailing behind challenger Jeff Gray as election results are processed Tuesday night.

The latest results as of 10:30 p.m. showed Gray leading at 72.25% of the popular vote with 38,983, while Leavitt had 27.75% with 14,970 votes.

Another Republican challenger, Utah County prosecutor Adam Pomeroy, dropped out of the race a few weeks before the primary to support Gray.

More numbers are expected to be released Wednesday afternoon, and the results will continue to be processed over the next several days before being finalized.