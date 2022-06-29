Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt trails behind challenger as ballots are processed

Image - 2022-06-28T222857.759.jpg
Campaign videos
Utah County Attorney David Leavitt; Challenger Jeff Gray
Image - 2022-06-28T222857.759.jpg
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 00:34:38-04

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah County Attorney David Leavitt is trailing behind challenger Jeff Gray as election results are processed Tuesday night.

The latest results as of 10:30 p.m. showed Gray leading at 72.25% of the popular vote with 38,983, while Leavitt had 27.75% with 14,970 votes.

LATEST NUMBERS: Utah Primary Election Results Tracker

Another Republican challenger, Utah County prosecutor Adam Pomeroy, dropped out of the race a few weeks before the primary to support Gray.

More numbers are expected to be released Wednesday afternoon, and the results will continue to be processed over the next several days before being finalized.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere