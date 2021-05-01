Watch
Utah GOP delegates vote to not censure Romney over impeachment vote

Rick Bowmer/AP
Sen. Mitt Romney addresses the Utah Republican Party 2021 Organizing Convention Saturday, May 1, 2021, in West Valley City, Utah. Romney was booed as he addressed the Utah GOP convention. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 5:03 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 19:17:46-04

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — At the Utah Republican Party Convention held Saturday, delegates considered a resolution to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to convict Donald Trump in the former president's second impeachment trial.

But the resolution failed, with 711 delegates voting in favor and 798 voting against the proposed censure.

Romney spoke at the convention prior to the vote, and many in the crowd at the Maverik Center booed him.

Derek Brown, the party's chairman, stepped up to the podium to tell the crowd to show respect.

Romney was then met with applause after acknowledging that there are some people who don't agree with him, but saying he voted with his conscience and made the decision he thought was right.

Brown and other Utah GOP leaders shut down the idea of a censure on Utah's junior senator in February, saying such differences in political opinion

"Disagreement is natural and healthy in a party that is based on principles—not on persona," a statement from the party read. "We look neither to the past, nor to be punitive."

