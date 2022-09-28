Utah Governor Spencer Cox recognized as one of top emerging leaders in the world

SALT LAKE CITY — In an annual list published by TIME Magazine, Utah Governor Spencer Cox was recognized as one of the top emerging leaders in the world.

The TIME100 Next features rising stars from a variety of different industries. Celebrities, musicians, dancers, artists, athletes and activists are among some of the stars that were featured in the list.

Cox was recognized in the "leadership" category of the list.

The feature showcased how Cox vetoed a bill prohibiting transgender students from participating in school sports despite knowing his veto would be overridden.

The recognition also highlighted how he has "struck an inclusive tone on race and LGBTQ issues while pursuing a conservative policy agenda," TIME wrote.