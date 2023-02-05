Utah House bill pushes for increased transparency in parole process

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah House bill is pushing to get more transparency from the Board of Pardons and Parole when it comes to their decisions on the amount of time served by criminal offenders.

Rep. Judy Weeks-Rohner is sponsoring House Bill 246, which she says calls for the board to prioritize public safety.

“So when they make a decision, they base it upon the fact that the public safety is first priority," said Weeks-Rohner.

The board would also have to publicly display data on its website, outlining the rate of individuals committing violent crimes and how soon it is before they commit them again after their release, as well as the reasoning behind each of the board's decisions to release the offenders.

“That gives us a better data point to look at, to decide how effective our parole solutions are, how effective our prison system is, and ultimately to be able to protect our state," said Kaysville Police Sgt. Jared Jensen.

At Friday's House Judiciary Committee meeting, Rep. Tyler Clancy made a motion to favorably recommend the bill, citing Buk Muwat Buk, the man accused of killing University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

“Buk Buk had an extensive history in the criminal justice system," said Clancy. "He was arrested for robbing a father and daughter at gunpoint for a cellphone. He was sentenced for that crime for 30 days in jail and 36 months of probation. It was just a couple months later that he murdered University of Utah [cornerback] Aaron Lowe.”

Lowe's mother, Donna Lowe-Stern, said it's terrifying knowing her son's accused killer was released so quickly by the board after his previous criminal activity.

"It really upset me to find out that he was free. He should have never been freed. And I feel like if he’s freed, he’ll kill again," said Lowe-Stern.

Unlike some other states, Utah has indeterminate sentences where the board determines how much time a person does instead of a judge. Additionally, most offenders don't necessarily have a set time they have to serve, or a "determinate" sentence; If the board grants them parole, they can be released.

“I think they need to vote for this bill. That if you do the crime, you need to do the time — because I can’t get Aaron back," said Lowe-Stern.

The bill was passed unanimously in the House Judiciary Committee. It will be discussed and voted on by the full Utah House of Representatives next.