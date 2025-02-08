Utah lawmaker proposes Big, Little Cottonwood canyons state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill introduced in the Utah State Legislature would create state parks in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

Senate Bill 236, sponsored by Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, is designed to address problems with a lack of resources, police and infrastructure in the crowded canyons, the senator said in an interview with FOX 13 News on Friday.

"The frustration with our canyons is we have more visitorship in those canyons than we do in some of our national parks," she said. "And the infrastructure there is really dire."

Sen. Riebe, whose district includes Big Cottonwood Canyon, said it is not a mechanism to try to block a controversial gondola project proposed to deal with traffic congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon. But she said there are state resources that could be used to help with trail and other improvements.

The bill envisions a joint operating agreement with the U.S. Forest Service. Salt Lake County is also a major land holder and Utah's Department of Transportation maintains the roads. A spokesperson for Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the bill.

Senate Republican leaders did not signal opposition to the idea.

"It could be interesting," said Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, whose legislative district includes Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Sen. Riebe said her intent is not to move forward with the bill this legislative session but to start a "discussion" about protecting the canyons.