Utah leaders Romney, Curtis back Biden impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON — Moments after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy directed an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, some Utah politicians announced their support.

Following McCarthy's direction, a House committee will now open an inquiry into Biden and his family's business dealings.

Speaking with reporters following Tuesday's announcement, the Deseret News reports Sen. Mitt Romney supported the move but added that an inquiry is not the same as an actual impeachment vote.

“The fact that the White House has been singularly silent and coddled Hunter Biden suggests an inquiry is not inappropriate,” said Romney, who added that Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings were "ugly."

In a statement Tuesday, Rep. John Curtis also supported the inquiry and promised not to let it take his focus off representing those who sent him to Washington.

"I am closely monitoring the formal inquiry Speaker McCarthy announced today and have the utmost confidence in the investigative tools Congress has at its disposal to help us determine the facts," said Curtis. "I am pleased that Congress will have the opportunity to examine the allegations against President Biden.

"At the same time, I am committed to legislating as well as oversight, both of which are important work that my colleagues and I have been sent to Washington to do. I will continue to advocate for full transparency while getting things done for Utahns."

While Sen. Mike Lee has yet to comment on McCarthy's call Tuesday, he has never hidden his feelings about Biden, even calling on the 25th Amendment to be invoked over the weekend following a speech by the president.

