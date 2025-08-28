Utah Legislature agrees to redraw Congressional district map after court ruling

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature announced it will move forward and redraw the state's Congressional district map after a judge struck it down earlier this week.

In a statement issued Thursday, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz claimed that while the ruling by Third District Court Judge Dianna Gibson was "misguided," the Legislature would "move forward" with redrawing the map.

In her ruling, Gibson sided with several groups that challenged the legislature's override of Proposition 4, a citizen ballot initiative that created an independent redistricting commission to draw maps for Congress, the legislature and state school board.

Legislative leaders claim that only state lawmakers have the power to draw redistricting lines and that the commission formed by Proposition 4 was only advisory. The current map splits Salt Lake County, which is heavily Democratic, into all four of Utah's Congressional districts.

"The court’s order unconstitutionally ties the Legislature’s hands by mandating certain redistricting criteria when the U.S. and Utah constitutions leave it to the people’s representatives in the legislature to redistrict," the statement read.

What Utah's possible new Congressional districts might look like:

What it might look like if Congressional districts change in Utah

Adams and Schultz also took issue with Gibson's mandate that the maps be redrawn within 30 days of her ruling.

“When we last drew congressional boundaries, the Legislature spent nearly six months traveling the state and holding more than 20 public meetings to gather input," they wrote. "Now, the court has allowed only 30 days to complete the same complex process, leaving little opportunity for meaningful, statewide public involvement."

Even as the Legislature moves ahead with redrawing the maps, Adams and Schultz said they will continue to challenge Gibson's order, including a possible request for a stay from the Utah Supreme Court.