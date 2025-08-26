Judge makes ruling in gerrymandering lawsuit over Utah's redistricting

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has issued her ruling in a lawsuit accusing the Utah State Legislature of illegally gerrymandering congressional districts to benefit Republicans, throwing out congressional maps put forward by the legislature.

Third District Court Judge Dianna Gibson sided with the League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and others who challenged the legislature's override of Proposition 4, a citizen ballot initiative that created an independent redistricting commission to draw maps for Congress, legislature and state school board.

"Here, there is no question that Proposition 4 is overwhelmingly substantive legislation to reform and establish a statutory redistricting process," Judge Gibson wrote.

In a joint statement, Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, told FOX 13 News: "While disappointed by the court’s decision, we remain committed to protecting the voices of Utahns and upholding the Legislature’s state and federal constitutional authority to draw congressional districts. We will carefully review the ruling and consider our next steps."

The lawsuit centers around claims made by the League and MWEG that lawmakers improperly overrode the voter-approved Proposition 4, which created an independent redistricting commission. Lawmakers opted to make any maps created by that commission basically "advisory." The legislature has insisted it has the sole constitutional power to modify citizen ballot initiatives and to draw lines in redistricting. Lawmakers favored a congressional map that split Democrat-heavy Salt Lake County into four pieces in a mix of urban and rural interests. The League and MWEG argued in their lawsuit that it is gerrymandering designed to give Republicans control.

WATCH: What it might look like if Congressional districts change in Utah

When Judge Gibson initially rejected the state's demand to throw out the lawsuit — but also dismissed some of the League and MWEG's claims that the legislature improperly overstepped its powers — the case wound up before the Utah Supreme Court on appeal. In their ruling, the justices unanimously overrode Judge Gibson in a decision that infuriated members of the legislature . That's what brought the whole case back to the lower court to be litigated.

In response to that ruling, the legislature then called themselves into an emergency special session, passed a proposed constitutional amendment that the Utah Supreme Court voided after the League and MWEG took them all back to court arguing the language appearing before voters was "misleading."

The Utah Supreme Court voided the amendment.

In January, lawyers for the League and MWEG asked Judge Gibson for the legislature's maps to be thrown out entirely and new ones adopted.

The lawsuit has taken new importance in recent weeks as Texas has taken steps to re-draw its congressional maps before another census to help Republicans. California has pushed a similar measure to aid Democrats.

Read the judge's ruling below, or click HERE to read in a separate window

