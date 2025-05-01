Utah legislature won't override Cox's vetoes

SALT LAKE CITY — Legislative leaders said Thursday they will not override Governor Spencer Cox's vetoes of bills passed during the 2025 session of the Utah State Legislature.

"Even when our perspectives differ, we appreciate the governor’s willingness to find common ground as we build an even brighter future for our great state. After careful consideration, the Legislature has decided not to convene a veto override session. We will focus on constructive dialogue and thoughtful policymaking during the interim to find the best path forward that benefits all Utahns," Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said in a joint statement to FOX 13 News.

This year, Gov. Cox vetoed six bills and let three others go into law without his signature. The vetoed bills included one allowing the state to invest funds in "precious metals;" another that he said violated Utah's anti-gambling laws by allowing some tie elections to be decided by a "game of chance;" a bill that re-directed money earmarked for school districts into the state's general fund first; a bill that did away with the "circuit breaker" property tax relief program; a bill letting the governor pick the next Chief Justice of the Utah Supreme Court; and the formation of the Utah-Ireland Trade Commission.