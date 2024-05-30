Utah political leaders react to Trump verdict

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah political leaders reacted to the verdict handed down by a New York jury against former President Donald Trump.

How they reacted? Depends on what side of the aisle you're on.

"I think it's frightening to see what the courts are doing to an individual, a former president of the United States. It's very selective and honestly, it's not going to hurt President Trump. I think people who understand what's going on see it as a witch hunt and he's gonna come through more popular than before," said Republican candidate for governor Phil Lyman, a staunch supporter of Trump

Lyman was also pardoned by Trump when he was in office after being convicted for his role in a protest of federal land policies in southeastern Utah.

On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Sen. Mike Lee blasted the verdict.

Sen. Mitt Romney so far has not weighed in. Nor has Governor Spencer Cox or the Utah Republican Party.

But plenty of other GOP candidates have.

"We are witnessing true lawfare. These are third world country-style tactics. Using corrupt DA's to target the leading candidate for president is likely the single greatest evidence of election fraud in my lifetime," said Trent Staggs, who was endorsed by Trump in the GOP Senate race. "We can not sit still and allow this. We must stand up, especially at the ballot box. Our country is at stake. If they can do this to the former president and current front runner for president, they can do this to anyone."

Brad Wilson, the former Utah House Speaker, who is also in the Senate race, criticized the verdict.

"The verdict today makes a mockery of our criminal justice system. This trial has been a sham orchestrated for one reason: Democrats know that Joe Biden is losing. This is nothing more than an attempt to interfere with the American people’s right to decide for themselves who our next President should be," he said in a statement.

But Democrats and left-leaning organizations praised the verdict. On Threads, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brian King weighed in:

"No one is above the law. Former President Trump has consistently shown a blatant disregard for the law and the truth, and a jury of his peers has held him accountable for his fraudulent behavior. The verdict marks a significant development in a legal saga that does not end today, but is only beginning," said Jeff Merchant, the executive director of Alliance for a Better Utah.

"It is fair to ask candidates for higher office to hold themselves to the highest possible standards, not because, on occasion, they won’t meet those standards, but because they recognize they should constantly and consistently try to meet them. Donald Trump’s belief that the law does not apply to him violates the very foundations of our legal system and the beliefs of the Founding Fathers. Indeed, the Founding Fathers created a democracy build on the rule of law, and today the rule of law prevailed."