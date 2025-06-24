Utah schools serve up a taste of the wild with bison on the menu

FORT DUCHESNE, Utah — Some schools across Utah are getting a new meat option from Ute Tribal Enterprises.

Bison is on the menu.

"We supply to schools along the Wasatch Front, Moab and Cedar City," said AJ Kanip, the chief operating officer for Ute Tribal Enterprises. "This type of event helps us get the word out to more school districts that we are a USDA product."

On Tuesday, students and state agriculture officials visited the Ute Tribe's bison ranch near Tridell to learn more about bison. The tribe has operated the ranch since 2015 and within the past several years began selling bison meat to Utah schools.

"I thought it was pretty cool out here today," said Paulene Carman, a senior at Altamont High School. "Seeing the bulls and the cows, it’s a unique experience because you don’t get to do that unless you go to Yellowstone."

Bison is considered a leaner meat than cattle. Kanip said it has a richer flavor and is higher in protein. It is marketed as a higher-end product.

"This is good meat for our kids," said Lincoln Bush, a bison hand at the ranch. "What’s not to like about meat comes from a giant animal? That thing’s awesome."

Schools have been a good way for Ute Tribal Enterprises to get its product out there. They also sell to local markets. The Utah Department of Agriculture & Food's "Farm to School" program helps connect local agriculture producers to schools for healthier school lunch options.

"It’s not easy to market your product to schools and they’ve successfully done it," said Natalie McHale, the program's coordinator. "Schools love their meat and their kids love it."

Recent federal grants offered to help have expired, but McHale said all of the schools that ordered bison have said they will continue purchasing it for students.

"We have a lot of schools reach out who didn’t have bison and really want to serve it," she said.

Students with the Moon Lake Future Farmers of America club were on Tuesday's visit to the bison ranch and said they love it as a meat option. Asked how it compares to cattle, Altamont High sophomore Katlin Carson said: "It’s way better and not as scary as people make it sound."

Senior Dakota Williams said buffalo steaks are among her favorite because "they have more flavor to them."

Added Carman: "Just try it, it’s so good. Don’t be afraid."