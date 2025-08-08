Utah Senate president who intervened in child rape case must resign, Dem. senator says

Democratic state Sen. Nate Blouin is calling on Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams to resign after The Salt Lake Tribune first reported that Adams had initiated a change to Utah law that helped an 18-year-old relative who was charged with child rape receive a more lenient sentence.

“Senate President Stuart Adams must do the right thing and resign,” Blouin said in a statement Friday. “The rule of law should not be subject to change simply because of who you know.”

Blouin, a first-term minority senator, is the first Democrat to publicly address Adams’ involvement in the criminal case, which has garnered national attention.

“Senate President Adams’ conduct is unbecoming of this body. We are meant to serve the public, not give special treatment to our relatives,” Blouin said. “All of our constituents deserve equal treatment under the law, and the Utahns I represent are demanding accountability. This body should be fighting against abuses of power, not enabling them.”

In a statement Friday afternoon, Adams called Blouin's accusations "lies."

"Sen. Nate Blouin's recent attacks exemplify misleading political grandstanding fueled by misinformation and deliberate distortions. He has repeatedly contributed to spreading blatantly false information, relying on fabricated and sensationalized narratives that ignore both the facts and the intent of the legislation."

