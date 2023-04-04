Utah senators Romney, Lee condemn Trump felony charges

WASHINGTON — In the hours following the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on 34 felony charges, Utah politicians took to social media to express their dismay with the court proceedings.

Both Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Mike Lee supported the former president, although one less so than the other.

“I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office," began Romney in a Twitter post. "Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda.

"No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law. The prosecutor’s overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public’s faith in our justice system."

Romney also called upon his fellow politicians to discourage violence and anger in response to the charges.

Meanwhile, Lee, who has been an ardent supporter of Trump's during his time in the White House and after, offered shorter thoughts on Tuesday's events in New York Citty.

"I have spent my life in the law, I hold our justice system in the highest regard. This isn't justice, solemnly and blindly carried out. This is using the law to selectively punish for political gain," wrote Lee. "It is a disgrace and will profoundly change our country for the worse."

None of Utah's contingent to the U.S. House of Representatives have commented about the official charges and arraignment, but Rep. Chris Stewart did share his thoughts last week.

"The first indictment of a former U.S. President is a sad day for America. This is what happens when hate succeeds reason. Any fair-minded person can see this for what it is: the political weaponization of our legal system," he wrote.