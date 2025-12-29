Utah SNAP recipients prohibited from soda purchases starting in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY — Starting Thursday, Utah residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will no longer be able to use those funds to buy soft drinks in the state.

The change follows a bill being passed by the Utah legislature and a waiver received by the U.S. Agriculture Secretary and the Health and Human Services Secretary.

“The SNAP program helps those who are facing food insecurity and in need of nutrition,” said Rep. Kristen Chevrier. “We don’t want to undermine health and fuel chronic disease by subsidizing the purchase of sugary drinks. This innovative change will improve our nutrition program and overall health outlook in the state of Utah.”

Rep. Kristen Chevrier, R-Highland, sponsored the bill seeking the waiver. At the time, she also sought to ban candy purchases with SNAP funds (which was stripped out as the bill made its way through the Utah State Legislature). Rep. Chevrier argued it would prod people seeking food assistance to make healthier choices.

The proposed ban was something happily accepted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers SNAP. The agency also approved them for Idaho and Arkansas.

"The Trump Administration is unified in improving the health of our nation. America’s governors have proudly answered the call to innovate by improving nutrition programs, ensuring better choices while respecting the generosity of the American taxpayer. Each waiver submitted by the states and signed is yet another step closer to fulfilling President Trump’s promise to Make America Healthy Again,” Secretary Rollins said in a statement.