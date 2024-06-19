Utah State Legislature meets in special session on transgender issues, power plant and more

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature is meeting in special session to take up a number of items. Here's a live blog of what's happening:

3:50pm-

In a news conference ahead of the special session, House Speaker Mike Schultz defended the resolutions on Title IX blaming the Biden administration's rule on "unelected bureaucrats." Senate President J. Stuart Adams said he is not concerned about potentially losing federal funds.

"We think we're leading the way," the Senate President said of the novel legal theory of the Constitutional Sovereignty Act, which has never before been attempted.

"The overreach from the federal government has gotten out of control," Speaker Schultz said, adding he believes the courts will support them.

Are you taking aim at transgender people?

Sen. Adams insists they have struck a balance on transgender sports and other issues.

"People shouldn't be protesting. They should be celebrating what we've done," he said, adding he does respect the protesters.

On the Intermountain Power Project bill (which could lead to a state takeover of a power plant in central Utah), Speaker Schultz said they have taken a long time talking about it. There's demands on electricity. The Speaker says they don't have enough power to meet current demands.

"It's not about coal," he insists, adding they need to look at "all of the above" when it comes to energy.

Under the negotiated bill? A commission will look at the viability of whether it's worth it to take over IPP.

"This keeps the option open," Sen. Adams said, acknowledging the bill does tweak deadlines.

-Ben Winslow

3:39pm-

Dozens of demonstrators in support of transgender rights are rallying at the Utah State Capitol. They marched around the building between the House and Senate, chanting. They are now camped outside the public restrooms off the rotunda.

-Chris Arnold

3:34pm-

The Utah State Legislature is meeting in special session with a full docket of bills. They include a negotiated deal on the Intermountain Power Project, a controversial issue that could lead to a state takeover of the massive central Utah plant. The legislature will also invoke the Constitutional Sovereignty Act to defy the Biden administration's new Title IX rule designed to protect transgender children, a bill on school district splits, one on "federal overreach" on public lands and what are affectionately known as "clean up" bills (small mistakes in legislation that passed earlier this year). The House will take up the bills first and then the Senate.

-Ben Winslow