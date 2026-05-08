Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen resigns from bench after questions on relationships

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen has resigned from the bench.

In a letter sent to Governor Spencer Cox and shared with FOX 13 News, Justice Hagen referenced the investigation sought by Utah political leaders. She had faced questions of an inappropriate relationship with lawyers who worked on the redistricting lawsuit (Justice Hagen recused herself after renewing friendships).

"For the last three decades, I have worked to earn a reputation for professionalism, fairness, and integrity. Throughout my career as a prosecutor and over the last nine years on the bench, I have faithfully upheld my oath to the Constitution and the ethical obligations that govern our profession," she wrote.

"As a public servant for twenty-six years, I am keenly aware that public service requires sacrifice. I have willingly accepted those sacrifices for the privilege of holding a position of public trust, where I could do my part to uphold the rule of law and protect the constitutional rights of every Utahn. I also understand that public officials are rightly held to a higher standard and must accept a greater degree of public scrutiny and diminished privacy. But my family and friends did not choose public life. They do not deserve to have intensely personal details surrounding the painful dissolution of my thirty-year marriage subjected to public scrutiny."

"I would love nothing more than to continue serving the people of Utah as a Supreme Court Justice, but I cannot do so without sacrificing the privacy and well-being of those I care about and the effective functioning and independence of Utah’s judiciary."

Justice Hagen's resignation is effective immediately.

"The governor appreciates Justice Hagen’s years of service to the state of Utah," Gov. Cox's office said in a statement.