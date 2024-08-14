Utah Supreme Court rejects Colby Jenkins petition challenging late-postmarked ballots

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has rejected Colby Jenkins' petition challenging the results of the Republican primary election.

In an order issued by Chief Justice Matthew Durrant, Jenkins' request to count late-postmarked ballots was denied. The justices ruled that election officials in Utah complied with the law and voters had

"Nor does Mr. Jenkins give us anything, in the form of case law or argument, that would allow us to conclude that the statutory postmark requirement invites unconstitutional interference with the right to vote. And a constitutional violation is not apparent under these facts. Voters who wish to take advantage of mail-in voting can ensure that their ballots are timely postmarked by mailing them well in advance of the election deadline or by taking their ballots to the post office and asking for them to be postmarked," Chief Justice Durrant wrote.

Jenkins lost the Republican primary by 176 votes to incumbent Congresswoman Celeste Maloy. He filed a petition with the Utah Supreme Court contesting the results, arguing that more than 1,100 ballots should be counted because many of them were sent to an out-of-state U.S. Postal Service processing center before being shipped back to Utah, missing the postmark deadline in Utah.

