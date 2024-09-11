Utahns gather to watch presidential debate less than two months from election

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns turned out for watch parties across the Beehive State to see Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump take part in a presidential debate for the first time.

At Brewvies in Salt Lake City, one theater was dedicated to showing the debate on the big screen.

Almost all of the more than 150 seats were filled as people clapped, cheered and laughed on occasion as the two candidates squared off in a debate.

This comes less than two months out from the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election on Nov. 5.

FOX 13 News spoke with Michael Martinez, a Salt Lake City resident and supporter of Vice President Harris.

"Kamala hasn't done enough interviews and been asked the tough questions, so I want to see her under pressure. I want see how she reacts what she says," said Martinez.

Both Vice President Harris and former President Trump took questions from the moderators on a variety of topics. That included the Israel-Hamas War, abortion and immigration.

This marked the second presidential debate, the first since President Joe Biden announced in July that he wasn't going to seek reelection.

In St. George at Utah Tech University, students and others filled 130 seats inside two rooms in the College of Education building to watch the debate.

Jaxon Rountree told FOX 13 News on Tuesday he was leaning toward voting for former President Trump in the upcoming election.

"What he just talked about with the wars — the wars need to stop, and I believe he will get that done day one," said Rountree.

Others, like Utah Tech freshman Maxwell Larson, gave their impression of how they thought the debate went.

"I felt like both of them weren't answering questions completely. I didn't feel like either of them were building up their campaign tonight," said Larson.

No other presidential debates are scheduled, at this time.